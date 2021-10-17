ETNA Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $154,438.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

