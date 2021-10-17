EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $11.67 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $1,274.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.00505676 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,344,952,467 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

