Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th.

EUXTF stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $95.05 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

