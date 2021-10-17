Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 330,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $424.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

