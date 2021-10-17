EventChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,055.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. EventChain has a market cap of $602,125.96 and $36,055.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

