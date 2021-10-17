Everex Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $909,245.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00199776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

