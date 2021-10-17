Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Everi worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $119,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.