EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00206056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00093172 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

