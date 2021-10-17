EvidenZ Tops 1-Day Volume of $376,757.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $376,757.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,923 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

