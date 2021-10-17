Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report $12.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 269.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 105.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.63 on Friday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

