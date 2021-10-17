Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

XGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Exagen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen by 269.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exagen by 105.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.63 on Friday. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.