ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $738,783.83 and approximately $5,365.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012316 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001223 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004426 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

