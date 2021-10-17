Exosis (EXO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 139.5% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $33,156.57 and approximately $7.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,584.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.34 or 0.06238174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00303834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $608.15 or 0.01003810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00434835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00316992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00278147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

