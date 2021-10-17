F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Short Interest Update

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 679,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 320,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

