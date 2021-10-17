Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post sales of $29.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.28 billion. Facebook reported sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $119.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook stock opened at $324.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

