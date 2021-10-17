Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $295,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 199,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,410,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 313,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $108,979,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 168,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $324.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.42. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $915.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

