Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $132,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,596,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.42. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $915.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

