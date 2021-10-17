Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 214,198 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $117,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 199,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 313,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $108,979,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 15,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 168,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $324.76 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

