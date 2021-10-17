Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 7.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total value of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

