Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 658,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.80. 285,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.93. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 162,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 153,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.