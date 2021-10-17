FairGame Trading 641.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and $28.61 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FairGame has traded 641.1% higher against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001631 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 158.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005154 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00049623 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

