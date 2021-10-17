Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fang during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Fang by 993.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 297,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFUN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334. Fang has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China.

