FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 5,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,665. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.
FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
