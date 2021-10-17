FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 5,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,665. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.