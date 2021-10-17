Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.95% of Fate Therapeutics worth $657,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

