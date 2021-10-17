Fear (FEAR) Trading 17.2% Higher This Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $4.35 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00199776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

