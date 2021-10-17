Fear NFTs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

