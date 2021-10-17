Feellike (FLL) Market Cap Hits $17,302.49

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,302.49 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

