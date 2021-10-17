Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Ferguson worth $86,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

