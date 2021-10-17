Fetch.ai Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $556.96 million and $52.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00204974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00092120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

