FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $130.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.35 million to $167.40 million. FibroGen posted sales of $44.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $268.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $11.04 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

