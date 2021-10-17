Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FLMNF stock remained flat at $$65.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.