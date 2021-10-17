Financial Analysis: Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) versus Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.41 $150.78 million $0.05 50.10

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 4 4 0 2.20

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.32%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 3.33% 6.74% 2.31%

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions. The Wärtsilä Marine Systems segment consists of four end-to-end business units: Exhaust Treatment, Gas Solutions, Marine Electrical Systems, and Shaft Line Solutions. The Wärtsilä Voyage segment leverages the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. The Wärtsilä Energy segment comprises flexible power plants, energy management, storage systems, and lifecycle services that enable increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. The Wärtsilä Portfolio Business segment involves multiple business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. The company was founded on April 12, 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

