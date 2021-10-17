Financial Analysis: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21%

55.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tower Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.34%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.55 $82.30 million $0.78 38.73 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.43 $84.72 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tower Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

