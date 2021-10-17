Financial Comparison: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) vs. Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

5.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astrotech and Singular Genomics Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 116.36%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Singular Genomics Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 98.90 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Astrotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

