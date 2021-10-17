Financial Comparison: Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) versus Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enochian Biosciences and Aeterna Zentaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -16.12% -15.03% Aeterna Zentaris -161.21% -15.42% -9.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Aeterna Zentaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million N/A N/A Aeterna Zentaris $3.65 million 20.07 -$5.12 million N/A N/A

Aeterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats Enochian Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

