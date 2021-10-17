First Foundation Advisors Buys 309 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,098.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $635.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $659.46 and its 200 day moving average is $611.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.48 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

