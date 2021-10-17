First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.5% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 71,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 98.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 321,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.