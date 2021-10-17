First Foundation Advisors Takes $1.14 Million Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.09% of BrightSpire Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,384,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $66,841,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $1,620,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $396,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

