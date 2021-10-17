First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post $132.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $128.20 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $531.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

