First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 29.7% in September

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,590,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 62,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

FMHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 29,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,757. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.