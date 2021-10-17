First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

