Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 30.2% in September

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.96. 989,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.30. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

