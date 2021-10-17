Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 281,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

