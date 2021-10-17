Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in September

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 1,535,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FGSGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC began coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective on the stock.

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $$3.82 during midday trading on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

