Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $342.47 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Flow has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $342.47 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 305,656,288 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

