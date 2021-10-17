Flux One Day Trading Volume Hits $683,410.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Flux has a market cap of $85.40 million and $683,410.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00227332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00114658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00127593 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001716 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 216,914,105 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

