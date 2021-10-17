FlypMe (FYP) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $273.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars.

