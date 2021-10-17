Fmr LLC Acquires 1,379,509 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379,509 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.00% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $140,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.