Fmr LLC Acquires 478,834 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,834 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.50% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $143,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

