Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,462,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.97% of ChemoCentryx worth $140,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

